Konami Confirms PES 2019 Release Date, Preorders Now Available

Itching to get your hands on the latest iteration of PES? Konami just announced an official PES 2019 release date later this year.

Today Konami unveiled the release of Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, bound for the PS4 and other gaming platforms on August 28, 2018.

According to the press release, the publisher will stay true to its commitment in bringing more licensed leagues, stadiums, and club-licensed partnerships to the series. There will be two versions of PES 2019, the Standard Edition featuring FC Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho on its cover, and a David Beckham Edition that features, well, football legend, David Beckham.

This year’s Pro Evolution Soccer boasts that its professional in-game players will be able to play their unique playing styles and more. PES 2019 will also introduce a variety of skill traits that will enable individual players to create their Magic Moments from the get-go. Konami claims that this is the main attraction in PES 2019‘s thrilling gameplay.

It will also feature a new fatigue system called “Visible Fatigue,” which shows when players are breaking up hard-to-penetrate defenses. This may also affect character performance and behavior.

The announcement also mentioned new and improved shooting mechanics, ball physics, ball rotation, and shot styles – all for the gaming pleasure of die-hard PES fans. As for the graphics department, the Enlighten software has enabled the game to showcase true-to-life visual effects across all platforms. The new PES will have better crowd reactions, real grass appearance and physics, and the famous snow weather effect.

The PES 2019 myClub feature will also introduce some welcome changes such as the new player card design system. Players can also search for High Performance Players, like Legendary Players, or Players of the Week. Players of the Week have temporary boosts in their stats based on the real-life performance of their counterparts.

Preorders are now available via PES 2019‘s official page.