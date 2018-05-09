This New Agony Story Trailer is Not for the Faint of Heart

Developer Madmind Studio and publisher PlayWay have just released a brand new story trailer for their upcoming horror title, Agony.

Be warned, though, as the following footage contains nudity and above-average gore for your average promotional trailer. All in all, it’s definitely not safe for work:

New Agony trailer:



As you can see, the new trailer focuses primarily on the game’s story. In short, the player’s role is to escape from hell with the help of the Red Goddess, as she helped create this dark place where countless souls dwell.

Seeking the Goddess’ assistance doesn’t come without a heavy price, however, and that’s where all the gore and violence comes into play. As a deeply tormented soul, you can control and possess other demons to survive hells’ extreme conditions while devouring everything in your path.

Speaking of inappropriate content, the developers had previously stated the need tone down the overall experience to make it suitable for consoles. Otherwise the game might have landed in hot water just like the infamous Manhunt 2 did back in 2007. Luckily, an optional patch exclusive to PCs will reportedly add all stripped content.

Players were recently treated to a teaser trailer via KickStarter, where the project originated. While not many details were revealed (hence a teaser trailer), players got a glimpse of the Red Goddess’ sadistic and blood-thirsty personality.

Soon after, the highly anticipated title had finally gone gold and is set for release on May 29 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

As May 29 is still a tad far away, we suggest you check out our picks for the best horror game of 2017 to help scratch the itch in the meantime.