Watch the Official Fate/Extella Link Gameplay Videos of Darius III and Arjuna

Marvelous has officially uploaded a new batch of gameplay trailers for Fate/Extella Link. This time we’re going to see gameplay footages of two Servant characters who made their debut in the highly popular RPG mobile game Fate/Grand Order.

One of the two trailers published features Darius III, the last king of Persia’s Achaemenid Empire who was defeated by Alexander the Great. Having been summoned into the Fate universe as a Berserker, he swings his axes with a tremendous might while holding a huge grudge against Alexander, who also appears in this game as Iskandar. His Noble Phantasm is Athanaton Ten Thousand, where he summons a large undead army that could even rival Iskandar’s Ionioi Hetairoi.

And this week also sees a gameplay trailer for Arjuna, the handsome Indian Archer and Karna’s half-brother & arch rival. He mainly fights by shooting arrows from his Agni Gandiva bow. His Noble Phantasm is Pashupata, where he creates an energy sphere that goes upwards and rains destructive light down towards his enemies.

As of this batch, there are only three more Servants yet to have a gameplay trailer—Lancelot, Gilles de Rais, and Karl der Große—but they should also get theirs in the next couple of weeks. Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita first in Japan on June 7. It will also come to the West on the same platforms later this Winter.

[Source: Marvelous]