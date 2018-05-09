ONRUSH Open Beta Beginning Next Week

Codemasters and Deep Silver have confirmed today that the ONRUSH open beta will be launching at 2 pm BST next week on May 17 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The beta will teach players the basics of ONRUSH with an interactive tutorial before throwing them into the action with Superstar Practice. In that mode, players will be able to enjoy solo or play with friends in a co-operative mode.

Players will also be able to dominate The Stampede in multiplayer mode, which will allow them to race against other opponents in 6v6 multiplayer events. As players level up through the beta in either mode, they will be able to unlock stylish rewards for the final game in the form of Crashtags and Tombstones to drop and display when being wrecked or taking down rivals.

For a more in-depth look at what the beta will provide, check out below for what tracks, modes, and more you can expect:

TRACKS – (Both will feature a variety of weather conditions and different times of day) – Big Dune Beach – Crater Lake MODES – Overdrive – Countdown VEHICLE CLASSES BLADE – Firewall: RUSHing leaves a destructive trail of fire behind – Crashbang: Your Tombstones are blinding when collected by opponents – Tumbler: Earn RUSH directly from front and back flips VORTEX – Turbulence: RUSHing leaves a disruptive wake of turbulent air behind – Touchdown: Timed boost landings are more effective – Spiral: Earn RUSH directly from performing barrel rolls INTERCEPTOR – Rampage: Refill your RUSH gauge with every successful takedown – Surge: Initial boost usage is more powerful but more costly – Pinpoint: Earn RUSH directly from performing near misses TITAN – Blockade: RUSHing drops a trail of blockades that slow your opponents down – Shield: Give nearby teammates a shield that offers protection from big hits – Impact: Earn RUSH directly from taking down opponents

When the game launches, Codemasters has said there will also be a PS4 deluxe edition, which includes “eight exclusive vehicle designs, a deluxe crashtag, two unique tombstones, a special vortex buggy and eight console exclusive designs.” Here’s how Codemasters describes the upcoming arcade racer:

It’s been too long since there was an awesome, all-out arcade racing game! It’s great that there’s so much choice for those of you who love choosing tyres and tweaking set-ups, but what happened to the love for physics-defying, fast-paced, all-action racing? ONRUSH is a brand new game that celebrates everything you loved about the iconic arcade titles of yesteryear, but in a visually stunning, phenomenally fun and fresh take on what it means to race.

ONRUSH is set to release on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Let us know what you thought of the newly released ONRUSH gameplay trailer in the comments below. Are you excited for arcade racing to return to consoles from a developer with the reputation of Codemasters, or would you rather see them work on another simulation?