The Next Generation Coming to Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Ubisoft has announced today that a new Star Trek: Bridge Crew expansion, titled The Next Generation, will be making it’s way to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR later this month. This expansion will also be cross-platform enabled, allowing players across all devices to play together.

In The Next Generation, players will be taking over the captain’s chair of the Galaxy Class starship, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701D. This iconic bridge will give players the ability to take on the Romulan fleet in Ongoing Voyages mode. It will also enhance the Ongoing Missions mode and offer two mission types, Patrol and Resistance. In the Patrol mode, players will be allowed to free-roam and experience random encounters for hours, while Resistance will put you up against the infamous Borg.

Lastly, this new expansion will add a new command role, titled Operations, with a focus on crew management. In this role, you will need to focus on assigning the correct NPC teams to each part of the ship.

Ubisoft’s page has the following to say about the game:

Star Trek: Bridge Crew puts you and your friends in the heart of a starship, where- as officers of the Federation- every action and decision you make together will determine the fate of your ship and crew. Developed specifically for VR, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is the only game to offer a true-to-life level of immersion in the Star Trek universe In Star Trek: Bridge Crew, the Federation dispatches you and your crew to command the new vessel U.S.S. Aegis as part of a critical initiative. Your mission: explore a largely uncharted sector of space known as The Trench, in hopes of locating a suitable new home world for the decimated Vulcan populace. The Trench contains stunning beauty and undiscovered wonders, but also strange anomalies and dangers yet unknown. The Klingon Empire is also active in the region, and their purpose is undoubtedly a threat to the Federation’s plans. It’s up to you and your crew to chart the sector to determine the Klingons’ aims, and to secure a peaceful Federation presence.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew, The Next Generation will be launching on PS4 and PSVR May 22 for $14.99. Will you be picking it up?