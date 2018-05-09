Star Wars Battlefront II Lets Players Experience the Greatest Heroic Scoundrel

EA has announced Star Wars Battlefront II: The Han Solo Season, featuring the adventures of Han Solo himself! This new season will begin on the 15th of May. Players get to reminisce down memory lane with iconic locations from the original trilogy, before jumping into new content on June. The new content will be inspired by the upcoming film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Han Solo Season will feature the following:

Revisit Jabba’s Palace – Available in Blast, Hero Showdown or Heroes vs. Villains, players will be able to iron out their differences in the twists and turns of Jabba’s abode.

– Available in Blast, Hero Showdown or Heroes vs. Villains, players will be able to iron out their differences in the twists and turns of Jabba’s abode. New Hero Showdown Mode – In this new round-based elimination mode, players will be able to take their favorite duos into two on two Heroes vs. Villains battles. Han Solo and Chewbacca vs. Boba Fett and Bossk? Yoda and Rey vs. Vader and Captain Phasma? Players will need to bring out their wits and tactics, as once a round is won, another duo must be picked for the next round.

– In this new round-based elimination mode, players will be able to take their favorite duos into two on two Heroes vs. Villains battles. Han Solo and Chewbacca vs. Boba Fett and Bossk? Yoda and Rey vs. Vader and Captain Phasma? Players will need to bring out their wits and tactics, as once a round is won, another duo must be picked for the next round. Dress for the Job – Players will also be able to don new Appearances (available for Credits or Crystals) inspired by the opening act of Star Wars™: Return of the Jedi™, with Lando Calrissian looking scruffy in his Skiff Guard disguise and Leia Organa donning the bounty hunter Boushh’s gear and featuring brand-new voice-over.

– Players will also be able to don new Appearances (available for Credits or Crystals) inspired by the opening act of Star Wars™: Return of the Jedi™, with Lando Calrissian looking scruffy in his Skiff Guard disguise and Leia Organa donning the bounty hunter Boushh’s gear and featuring brand-new voice-over. Refine Piloting Skills in Starfighter Custom Arcade – Additionally, we’re excited to add Custom Arcade mode to Star Wars Battlefront II at the request of players. Fans can hone their flying skills in the cockpit with Starfighters from all eras, whether the goal is to turn Rebellion X-Wings into stardust with a TIE/LN or hop into the Millennium Falcon to fly circles around enemy starfighters.

Watch out for more new content coming to the game after the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars Battlefront II is currently available on the PlayStation 4.