Check Out the New The Lost Child Gameplay Trailer

NIS America has released a new The Lost Child trailer that features some of its unique gameplay, including its characters, demons, and dungeons players will encounter. The video is only two minutes long, but it presents many different sides to the upcoming JRPG.

If you’ve never heard of this one before, the following is NIS America’s own description of the title:

Hayato Ibuki, a journalist for an occult magazine, was investigating the many suicides that were taking place in Shinjuku station. During his investigations, a black shadow pushes Hayato onto the tracks. A beautiful, mysterious girl, Balucia, saves Hayato at the last moment and gives him a large case… And thus, Hayato’s new life begins. Inside the case is the demon gun, Gangour, which is a tool that can capture and use demons. Hayato uses its power to turn demons into allies. With the Gangour in hand, and accompanied by the self-proclaimed angel Lua, the supposed Chosen One, Hayato, travels all over the country to investigate mysteries and search for that beautiful mystery woman. And while he’s at it, he gets caught between the ambitions of the dark rulers and expectations of the angels…

The Lost Child has over 100 Astrals from various myths for Hayato to capture, and they have over 250 skills to learn. It’s gonna be an in-depth turn-based RPG, that’s for sure.

The Lost Child will release on June 19, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.