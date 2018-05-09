Treyarch Teases Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies With Creepy Image

Set for a full reveal on May 17, Treyarch just can’t seem to contain themselves as they tweet out teases for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest tease comes in the form of a single creepy image that gives a very small look into what secrets the Black Ops 4 Zombies mode might hold for players. The Zombies mode has become a Call of Duty staple, often included as a third option alongside the traditional multiplayer modes and single-player campaign.

The creepy image shows a man with flesh dripping off of his rotting hand removing a mask. The bottom of the image says “Mankind’s reckoning will be its salvation.” Knowing Treyarch and their knack for secrets, the symbols on the poster likely have more meaning than simply adding to the image thematically. Zombies fans everywhere are already speculating what each and every aspect of the image could mean.

This isn’t the first tease that Treyarch has put out for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The studio has responded to fears that this latest Call of Duty would be doing away with perks and the Pick 10 system by tweeting out images that clearly indicate they are indeed present.

A lot of rumors have been flying around ahead of the full reveal, including that the multiplayer could take a more hero-shooter approach, akin to Overwatch, and that the entire single-player campaign has been scrapped. Of course, there’s also word that it will have a battle royale mode, hot on the heels of the popularity of games like Fortnite and PUBG.

No matter what rumors are true or false, we’ve only got a little more than a week until Treyarch and Activision will officially confirm and reveal everything about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Black Ops 4 Zombies. Until then, we’re left speculating based on vague teases and alleged leaks and rumors.