God of War Most Downloaded PS4 Game in US and UK

God of War PS4, or how I’d like to call it, “The World’s Grumpiest Dad Simulator 2018,” is swiftly turning into one of Sony’s most successful releases. It’s already enjoying massive praise from both critics and the public, in addition to impressive sales. Not only that, but now the action adventure has proved to be the most downloaded PS4 game for April 2016. Check it out:

PS4 Top Downloads for April – Europe

God of War Far Cry 5 A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Gang Beasts Rainbow Six Siege Rocket League Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Rise of the Tomb Raider

PS4 April Downloads – North America

God of War Far Cry 5 MLB The Show 18 A Way Out The Last Of Us Remastered Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon Wildlands Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Gang Beasts Madden NFL 18

Unfortunately, for the time being there hasn’t been any word regarding upcoming content for God of War PS4. Even so, selling over 3 million copies and being the fastest selling PS4 exclusive, certainly gives Sony a damn fine reason to keep investing into the franchise. Hey, a proper expansion pack or DLC would be nice (something along the lines of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, but it’s okay, I prefer to wait).

For now though, GoW fans have been given a little something to play with until more content arrives. Sony did release an update for the game, which includes the long-awaited Photo Mode.

[Source: PlayStation Twitter]