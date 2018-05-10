Iron Danger – A Tactical RPG and A Mish-Mash of Genres

Okay, we are always willing to give new game developers a chance. Finnish dev Action Squad Studios released a pre-alpha gameplay trailer for their upcoming game, Iron Danger. They are describing it as “a tactical RPG with unique time manipulation mechanics.”

Action Squad also made it clear that the game, while enriched with RPG elements, also blends a few other genres. In fact, it appears to be a tactical-RPG with simultaneous turns and time rewinding mechanics. Another interesting little facet is that the game offers “an experimental take on combat and puzzles.”

Thankfully, they have spared us any fancy PR talk, and have actually revealed even more interesting facts. For one thing, the game relies heavily on story and aims to “reduce grinding as a part of the character progress.” Here’s a snip:

The world of Iron Danger draws its inspiration from Nordic mythos, and especially from Kalevala and Finnish folklore. It tells a story of Kipuna, a simple village girl, who becomes imbued with a cosmic power that grants dominion over time and death. The group of unsung heroes, led by Kipuna, must use their wits and power over the time as they’re drawn into the midst of a war between the city of Kalevala, ruled by an immortal, who has renounced the gods, and the armies of the Northlanders driven by their Witch Queen.

Check out the trailer:

Iron Danger will release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One (no release dates were given at this time).