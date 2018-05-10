New Overkill’s The Walking Dead Trailer Reveals Third Playable Character

Overkill’s The Walking Dead publishers have released a new trailer, this one featuring the third playable character for the upcoming co-op shooter.

Meet Grant, an outdoorsman who may be the best prepared for any apocalypse, zombie or otherwise. Before the zombie apocalypse, he left his life in the city to live out his days out in the wilderness, living off the land. He’s now hunting for his missing family in Washington, D.C.

Don’t know much about Overkill’s The Walking Dead? Publishers Starbreeze Studio and 505 have provided the following description in a recent press release.

Inspired by the gruesome action of Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead is a four-player cooperative multiplayer shooter in which players band together on a variety of missions and raids to find survivors, secure supplies and stay alive in a world where both the living and dead are a threat. Use stealth tactics to evade enemies quietly, or dismember walkers limb from limb with brute force and firepower. Each playable character has their own special abilities, skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories, including the heavy-hitting Aidan and Maya, the surgeon turned survivor.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is expected to launch this fall for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We should know a more specific release date soon.

Of the three characters shown so far, who is your favorite?