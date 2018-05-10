Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Will Have Versus and Training Mode

When the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection releases at the end of the month, it will include both a Training and Versus Mode, according to Capcom. Thanks to a new post over at the Capcom Unity blog, the studio revealed that all 12 games included in the collection will have a local versus mode that allows two players to fight against each other. Alongside the Versus Mode, all 12 titles will also have their own Training Mode, which will feature typical training options such as dummy control, damage and input display, and much more.

Much like any Versus Mode, the one featured in the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will allow players to choose a stage, set up rematches, and anything else you’d like. Invite some friends over and get to fighting! As for the Training Mode, players will be able to customize their experience to make sure they’re training to be the best fighter they can be, and each games training mode will work within its own mechanics, meaning it will all be a unique experience.

For more information on both the Versus and Training Mode for the upcoming Collection, check out below:

Having a dedicated Versus Mode where you can choose your characters and stage is a mainstay for modern fighting games on console. That’s why all 12 of these games will have a local Versus Mode where two players can duke it out against each other! Upon selecting which game you’d like to play Versus in, you’ll then be given a choice of which stage to play on. To add some extra flavor, each of these stages is labeled with which character originated from it. For example, in Street Fighter Alpha 3, the House of Mystery – Palazzo Mistero, Italy is labeled as Rose’s stage. As previously announced, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike will all have online play! We’re happy to announce that all four of these iconic titles will also feature robust Training Modes, where you can practice combos, set ups, and master your character of choice in order to hone your skills for countless online battles. There are numerous training options available that weren’t in the arcade versions of these games that will enable you to customize your experience and train more efficiently than ever before! Some of the options that are universal amongst all four games are the ability to turn on damage display, input display, dummy controls, and more!

The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection launches on May 29, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Capcom Unity]