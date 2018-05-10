Trove is Getting a Battle Royale Mode, Launching in the Summer

Earlier today, Trion Worlds announced that their popular voxel MMO Trove would also be making the leap into the battle royale genre. As seems to be the custom with pretty much every game out there, Trove will be incorporating a battle royale mode into it, with plans for the mode to launch this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The new mode aims to put a spin on battle royale gameplay, allowing up to 20 people to collect power-ups, throw bombs at each other, and of course, fight to be the last person (or Trovian) left standing.

The game mode, called Trove Bomber Royale, promises to be fast and frenetic and will feature three different maps. 20 players will be placed onto the map and then must throw bombs at each other in order to be the sole survivor. There will be several different bomb types, and players will be able to utilize a variety of moves and power-ups, including grappling hooks and healing-based items.

Much like other battle royale games, the edges of the playfield will slowly disintegrate as the round progresses, and in a surprising twist, the game will also feature destructible terrain, allowing players to alter the landscape as they play. The top players of each match will earn a special seasonal currency that they can spend on season boxes, season-specific auras, and other cool items.

Trove is available now.