Sony Embroiled in Overwatch Pink Mercy Skin Profit Controversy

Blizzard Entertainment recently created a Pink Mercy skin for Overwatch, promising that sales proceeds would go to breast cancer research. It’s certainly a worthy cause, and it’s a cute skin for Mercy to boot. It seems like nothing could go wrong with this noble gesture.

However, fans noticed a discrepancy between Microsoft and Sony’s store page for the skin. The PlayStation store page says, “Blizzard Entertainment will donate 100% of the proceeds that it receives from Sony PlayStation.”

The Xbox One store says, “Blizzard Entertainment will donate 100% of the purchase price for your purchase of the Pink Mercy skin on Xbox.”

One says proceeds will go to charity, whereas the other says the entire purchase. Fans called this out on Twitter, especially since the UK store specifically listed how much of the sale would go to charity.

Pretty disgraceful from Sony. Taking a 22% cut from each purchase of Overwatch’s Mercy Breast Cancer Research charity skin. 100% goes to charity on Xbox and PC. Games media needs to report this. pic.twitter.com/ZCIiHgKcpy — Nick Akerman (@Nakerman) May 9, 2018

Sony has responded by simply saying in a written statement, “We are not making any profit from sales of the Overwatch Pink Mercy skin.” It still doesn’t explain the discrepancy, however, especially when they list the definitive amount going to charity from the purchase in the UK.

Blizzard has been strangely (or maybe not so strangely?) silent about this matter.

[Source: VG247]