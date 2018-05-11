Bethesda Teases Upcoming E3 Showcases as Longest Ever

In today’s day and age, it isn’t uncommon for studios to bring their biggest and best stuff to E3. This year, like every year, tons of companies will come baring their best stuff, and Bethesda is no exception. We already know that they have another E3 showcase planned, but now it seems like this one will be big. According to Pete Hines – Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Bethesda – the upcoming showcase they planned for E3 could be their longest one yet.

#Bethesda Showcase is in one month. I’m starting to get excited. We have a lot to show you this year. Might be our longest E3 Showcase ever? Not sure, but it’s packed. #BE3 pic.twitter.com/Sga3R5sFpM — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2018

Of course, we don’t exactly know what the company has planned, but one game that will likely be making an appearance is RAGE 2. After leaking earlier this week, Bethesda has all but confirmed that the game exists and is on the way. Other then that, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will be shown off in a month. Will we see a new Elder Scrolls? A new Fallout? Perhaps something brand new none of us are even thinking? None of us will know for sure until June 10, when Bethesda kicks off their showcase, but we do know now that it will be a big one!

For more on what Bethesda could possibly bring to E3, check out below for some possibilities:

RAGE 2 Confirmed? The most obvious and likely scenario for this is that it means RAGE 2 confirmed. Yesterday, Walmart leaked a bunch of games ahead of suspected E3 reveals. In response, the official RAGE twitter account clapped back after being inactive for quite a long time. They changed the entire profile to revolve around the leaked listing. Note that the pink coloring is the same as the pink color used on the Big Ben image. Does this mean RAGE 2 will be set in London? or is that color of pink the theme for new Bethesda game announcements? Likelihood: Strong. We’re pretty sure this is exactly what Bethesda is teasing, and we’re looking forward to hearing a little bit more about the game next week. Fallout London Oh, hello! What are you doing down here on this paragraph? I thought I made it clear that the tease is most definitely about RAGE 2? What’s that? You saw “Fallout London” and couldn’t resist reading on? If not for all of the RAGE 2 stuff in the last couple of days, we’d say this was the next best guess. Its inevitable that we’ve got another Fallout on the way, and the locale is always one of the highly debated topics. Why not take the series across the pond and set it in Europe? Likelihood: We Wouldn’t Be Surprised. However, we don’t think this specific tease is actually about Fallout. The Elder Scrolls VI: Europe The Elder Scrolls is in need of some shaking up to the formula, and what better way than bringing all of that fantasy into the real world? It’s time for a little “fus-roh-PARLIAMENT” as players learn to sort out their problems through politics, driving on the left side of the road, and calling people they don’t like “wankers.” You can keep your sword, but it’s only for knighting honorable celebrities and notable individuals. Likelihood: I mean, everyone in The Elder Scrolls already has British accents…

