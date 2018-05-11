Burnout Paradise Remastered Gets a 28% off on EU/UK PSN Store

EA had announced that Burnout Paradise Remastered will be having a sale on the EU/UK PSN Store. The sale will only run from May 11 to May 15, so if you love racing games with high octane speeds, then this is the time to pick this game up.

More information on the game down below, via their PS Store page:

Description Welcome back to Paradise City! Make action your middle name as you rule the streets in Burnout™ Paradise Remastered. Tear up the town from hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Relive the high-octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade-driving games ever! Burnout Paradise Remastered provides the ultimate driving playground for you and your friends to play online. This remaster includes all addons from the Year of Paradise, including the Big Surf Island update, meticulously recreated and ready to wreck in 4K on the PlayStation 4 Pro.

The game got a huge patch update last month, and some of the changes were as follows:

Fixed an issue which would cause a crash for some users at the end of an Unranked Event. This would occur in some Races, in eight player mode, if Boost Limit is set to under 5/10 and one of the users is in DNF status when all others finish the race.

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occurring after finishing “Mountain Meander” in an unranked match with the boost limit set to 3/10 or 4/10.

Fixed an issue that would cause the used to receive the error message “Event failed to start, please try again” when finding a host in “Custom Match” and trying to join the session.

Fixed an issue that would cause the host, and sometimes another player to crash at the end of an unranked race when using the ‘host car lock’ option.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is available for the PlayStation 4.