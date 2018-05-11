Loyal Dragon Quest Builders Fans Get Bonus Content from Save Imports to DQB2

More new details from the official website Dragon Quest Builders 2 were update by Square Enix, albeit the text is in Japanese. The new info contains trailers regarding the bonus in-game content for players who still have their save data from the first Dragon Quest Builders.

Gematsu provided a translation of the page, which you can see down below. Thanks, Gematsu!

Save Data Import Bonus #1: Legendary Builder’s Cap

By changing your appearance with the “Dresser” item, you will be able to change your character’s hairdo to that of the original Dragon Quest Builders protagonist. Required Data: PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 3 / PS Vita versions: “Escape Artist” trophy

Switch version: Save data in which the “Banner of Hope” has been erected in “Chapter 1: Cantlin” Save Data Import Bonus #2: Dragonlord’s Throne Recipe

Obtain a recipe to build the “Dragonlord’s Throne,” which changes your appearance to that of the Dragonlord while sitting on it. Required Data: PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 3 / PS Vita versions: “Torchbearer of Tantegel” trophy

Switch version: Save data after “Final Chapter: Tantegel” has been cleared

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is currently in development for the PS4.

[Source: Gematsu]