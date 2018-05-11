Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 4.3 Will Launch in May With Tons of Content

Earlier today, Square Enix announced that the upcoming Under the Moonlight patch for Final Fantasy XIV will launch on May 22, and to celebrate, they’ve revealed a brand new trailer for it. The patch, officially titled Under the Moonlight but numerically the 4.3 patch, is a big one, as it will be introducing the next chapter of the Ivalice 24-man raid series alongside new quests, trial and dungeon, and much more.

You can check out the new trailer for Under the Moonlight below:

Alongside the continuation of the 24-man raid series, patch 4.3 will be introducing a ton of new content, including:

New Main Scenario Quests – The Stormblood storyline continues in the far-eastern land of Doma.

New 24-man Alliance Raid – The second chapter of the popular Return to Ivalice series takes players to the Ridorana Lighthouse.

New Beast Tribe Quests: The Namazu – A new series focused on quests for the Disciples of the Hand and Land.

Explore the 100-floor tower within the Ruby Sea. The Next Installment of The Forbidden Land, Eureka – The Pagos Expedition (Patch 4.36)

Cross-world Linkshells – A new linkshell chat system will allow players to communicate across servers within their data center with ease.

Through June 26, Square Enix also revealed that Final Fantasy XIV players can collect in-game rewards by inviting old friends who have been inactive in the game for at least 90 days, so if you have any friends who want to jump back in, now is the time to get them back in.