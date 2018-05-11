Latest Banner Saga 3 Vignette Details the Horseborn

Earlier today, independent publisher Versus Evil and indie developer Stoic released the latest character vignette for the upcoming Banner Saga 3. The vignette aims to highlight some of the more influential characters in the upcoming game, and in this one, we meet the Horseborn, a race of people who were once thought of as legends. Canary, the leader of the Horseborn, leads her people through the world and becomes embroiled in the drama surrounding the upcoming game.

You can check out the character vignette below:



According to the studios, both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be getting a physical retail package that collects all three games. The Banner Saga Trilogy: Bonus Edition is currently priced at $39.99 and includes all three games, a mini art book, poster, best of soundtrack, and in-game digital items as well.

“Banner Saga 3 will maintain the legacy created by the previous two games in the series. Even more exciting is the fact that in addition to PC we are bringing Banner Saga 3 to PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s XBox One and the Nintendo Switch simultaneously at launch,” said Versus Evil General Manager Steve Escalante. “Stoic have created a trilogy that will stand the test of time as one of the best RPGs ever created and one that has resonated with fans from all over the world. This is it! This is the end. If there was ever a time to experience the Banner Saga it is now.”

For more on the upcoming game, check out below for a brief overview of the story for The Banner Saga 3:

In Banner Saga 3, players will embark upon the final journey beyond the wall of Darkness to traverse a world unlike anything encountered in previous sagas. The games compelling story driven narrative will continue to encourage the character building and strategic aspects which were essential to the previous games popularity with fans. Story secrets will be brought to light and character motives will be made clear. The end has come.

The Banner Saga 3 will launch on July 24, 2018.