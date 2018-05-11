Mega Man Heavy Metal Album Out Now, Courtesy of Materia Collective

Earlier today, Materia Collective announced that it would be paying homage to the Mega Man series with C-Busters: A Tribute to Megaman Classic. The album is a collection of heavy metal and rock fusion performances from NES-era Mega Man games by arranger Thennecan. According to Materia, fan-favorite tracks such as “Dr. Wily” from Mega Man 2 and “Shadow Man” from Mega Man 3 are just some of what fans can expect to hear if they pick this one up. The 15-track album is available now on Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify.

“Mega Man 4 is one of the first games I ever played, and it is one of my favorites to this day,” said arranger Thennecan. “Mega Man has an extremely faithful community of people who have kept it alive for decades, so I definitely wanted to make my own contribution. While I had to leave some of my favorite tracks out to represent the whole series, I loved every track on the album for different reasons. I really hope Capcom is able to revive the franchise with Mega Man 11, there are a lot of fans waiting!”

The full track listing for C-Busters can be found below:

01. Out of Necessity

02. Ruined Street 03. Air Man

04. Dust Man

05. Knight Man

06. Guts Man

07. We’re the Robots

08. Main Title

09. Metal Man

10. Solar Inferno

11. Skull Man

12. Shadow Man

13. Dr. Cossack

14. Dr. Wily

15. For Everlasting Peace

For more on the newly released album, check out below for a brief overview of it, courtesy of Materia Collective:

Will you be picking this one up? Let us know your favorite Mega Man track in the comments.