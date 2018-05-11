Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Characters are Dancing Their Way to the Stage for P3D and P5D

The Persona 4 Arena series was one of the well-received spin-offs in the entirety of the Persona series. It featured a break from the JRPG adventure and moved into the 2D fighting game genre. Two games for the Arena series have been published, Persona 4 Arena and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, with both games introducing a new character into the world: Labrys and Sho Minazuki, respectively.

Fans definitely loved these two characters, as they both have their own quirks that make them unforgettable. And now, Atlus has made it so we can experience playing these two in a different manner. Labrys and Sho are now part of Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night as post-launch downloadable characters! These two are available for download no matter which version of the game you are playing.

Labrys is a Fifth Generation Anti-Shadow Suppression Weapon, much like Aigis. She started being a playable character in Persona 4 Arena. She wears a Yasogami High uniform, and acts as the student council president of the TV World’s version of Yasogami High.

Sho Minazuki was an orphan who was once a test subject for Shuji Ikutsuki, with the hopes of forcing him to awaken to a Persona. Sho is filled with a massive lust for battle that has something to do with how he was brought up as an experiment. He did come to terms with this at the end of P4AU.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 4: Dancing Start Night will be simultaneously released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on May 24, 2018.

