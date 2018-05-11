The Caligula Effect Overdose Gameplay Detailed in Brand New Video

New Video for The Caligula Effect: Overdose Details Gameplay, Fighting Features

Japanese role-playing strategy game The Caligula Effect: Overdose gets a lengthy gameplay a few days before its release for the PlayStation 4.

Japan-based website Dengeki Online released the one-hour video to highlight some of the changes Historia made to make the game a great fit for the PS4 console. The clip also showcased the detailed tutorial menu for the game, which will definitely come in handy for new players.

As previously mentioned, The Caligula Effect: Overdose will feature revamped and significantly upgraded graphics, thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 processing, and PS4 compatibility.

Based on The Caligula Effect, which was developed for the PlayStation Vita, The Caligula Effect: Overdose shares a similar story with the original, but at twice its volume.

One notable change is that the new version will feature another campaign path aside from that of the Go-Home Club. Players will now have the opportunity to play as an Ostinato Musician as well, thus serving a double-agent role. In addition, new characters will be introduced in the upcoming PS4 game such as a female protagonist and several new members of both the Go-Home Club and the Ostinato Musicians.

Here are other changes that fans of the original will see with the PS4 version:

Dual story routes with multiple endings whether you’re playing for the Go-Home Club or the Forbidden Musician Route

Improved Imaginary Chain battle system for easier and optimal gameplay combining strategy and tactical RPG elements

Causality links that affect which quests players can take based on their friendship level with NPCs

Story development and NPC reactions now vary depending on the protagonist’s gender

Given the dual story mode, players can now invite Ostenato Musicians to their party

The Caligula Effect: Overdose will hit the PS4 on May 17 in Japan, while a US release is yet to be announced.

[Via: Gematsu]