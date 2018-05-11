Worst Games to Gift Your Mom for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is rapidly approaching (this Sunday, you slackers!), and since gamers seem to just LOVE forcing games on their non-gaming family members, I’m sure quite a few have thought of giving their mother a video game on her special day. I mean, why not? You love video games. You came from her loins, so surely there’s something in her that will love video games too.

My son has a similar logic. I like video games. He likes video games. He wants to play Five Nights at Freddy’s, so surely if I play that I’ll understand why he wants to play it so much, right? OH HELL NO. I want nothing to do with those Showbiz Pizza horror rejects, and he’s too young to play that game anyway. I don’t care if his friends are allowed to play it. There’s a reason I warned the Parents’ Association about it, and stop trying to make me like the random crap you do.

So with that in mind, here are the worst video game gifts you could possibly give your Mom for Mother’s Day.

