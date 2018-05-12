Square Enix Reports Increase in Profit, Reveals Kingdom Hearts III is Still Scheduled for Launch This Year

Square Enix has published its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018 and despite a quiet year that saw a 32 percent decrease in software sales, the publisher posted a 22 percent increase in operating income.

Net sales were down 2.5 percent year-on-year and amounted to ¥250.3 billion. However, operating income climbed up to ¥38.1 billion. Square Enix attributed the figures to its Digital Entertainment segment, which released Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. In addition to this, “high-margin” download sales of previously released titles such as NieR: Automata remained strong.

Square Enix is also happy with the success of its MMORPGs Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X, which saw an increase in subscribers and physical sales. The publisher’s smart devices and PC releases continue to experience global success.

Looking forward, Square Enix aims to strengthen its portfolio and improve profitability by digital sales. The company expects an increase in revenue due to multiple blockbuster releases including Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Kingdom Hearts III.

While Shadow of the Tomb Raider has a release date of September 14, Kingdom Hearts III‘s launch has yet to be dated. Square Enix revealed in its presentation that the title is still scheduled for release this year.

It’s quite possible that we’ll get more information during E3 next month.

[Source: Square Enix]