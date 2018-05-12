Rocket League Getting Cross-Platform Party Support This Summer, Roadmap Released

Psyonix made good on its promise and released a comprehensive roadmap for Rocket League, detailing upcoming content and features that’ll go live starting this month through August. Highlights include the much-awaited cross-platform party support, progression updates, and a new “Rocket Pass” system.

Without further ado, here’s a brief overview of what’s coming:

May: A brand new Arena

The start of Competitive Season 8

Competitive Season 7 Rewards

New in-game music with the release of ‘Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 3’

And more! June: New, summer-themed in-game Event

The RLCS Season 5 World Championship live from London (be sure to tune in for Fan Rewards)!

New Licensed Premium DLC July-August: Anniversary event with special throwback content Cross-Platform Friends & Parties Register an in-game ID that is a combination of a name with a unique code, like Scarab#7777

Add friends from other platforms by entering their ID into the new, in-game friends list

Party up with your new cross-platform friends and play online! Progression 2.0 Leveling Updates We’re removing the level cap of 75 and re-balancing the entire level-up curve. Levels will take a fixed amount of XP to earn instead of becoming exponentially longer as you level up. You’ll be converted to a new level appropriate for how much you’ve played Rocket League in your career. Leveling up grants you an Uncommon, Rare, Very Rare, or Import item (instead of these drops being randomly-timed as they are currently) You can earn new Titles and Banners at level 100 and beyond to show off your status

XP Updates As part of the leveling updates, XP is going to become Online-only XP will now be based on Time Played in matches in addition to your Score. New XP Mechanics! Match Completion Bonus (for finishing games) Consecutive Games Bonus (for staying in Casual lobbies) Party Bonus (for playing with friends) Leaver Penalty (to punish quitters in all modes) Double XP Weekends And more!



Rocket Pass is a new system still in development that’ll give players new ways to earn items and make progress. There’ll be multiple tiers of content, which will become accessible to players as they level up. Each Rocket Pass will last a couple of months before being replaced with a new one, and will contain both free and premium tracks.

For more details, head over to Rocket League‘s website.