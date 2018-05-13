Control a Government Space Agency in Upcoming Game, Mars Horizon

Auroch Digital has announced that it’s developing a space agency management and mission simulator, Mars Horizon, in collaboration with the UK space agency. The game seeks inspiration from science and engineering, and puts players in charge of a campaign to “expand humanity’s reach further into space.”

You can check out a trailer above and an official description below.

Mars Horizon is a strategy game in which players control a government space agency. Picking between the space agencies of either Europe, Russia, or the United States, the players then control the agency to collaborate or compete in a decades-spanning campaign to expand humanity’s reach further into space. With each game an alternate history begins to be shaped and guided by the player’s actions, building iconic rockets, probes, and satellites that transmit crucial scientific data back to your customizable Earth HQ, all the while researching, investing in, and bolstering your space flight capabilities. Players will research new tech, expand their agency base, build rockets, send satellites into orbit, and launch a variety of missions throughout the Solar System. The game culminates in the first crewed mission to Mars, setting the stage for humanity to become a multiplanetary species.

Mars Horizon is expected to release in Q4 this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.