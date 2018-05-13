Monster Hunter Movie Will Star Resident Evil Actress Milla Jovovich, $60 Million Budget Set

Constantin Film’s upcoming Monster Hunter movie is set to enter production in September and will star Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich, Variety has revealed.

With a budget of around $60 million, the project will be directed by Paul W. S. Anderson (Resident Evil) and produced by Jeremy Bolt, who has been working with Anderson since the early 90s.

Monster Hunter‘s shooting will take place in Cape Town, South Africa. “The crews are great there and, at least for a European company, it’s easy to get there: same time zone, overnight flights,” said film producer Martin Moszkowicz.

Constanin Film is reportedly partnering with “a big company” in Japan and another company in China for release in their respective regions. In Germany and Switzerland, Constantin will release the movie itself.

Special effects will be handled by Technicolor company Mr. X, which has also previously worked on the Resident Evil franchise. Moszkowicz says the upcoming movie will be a stylish adaptation of Capcom’s video game series. “Paul has proven over and over he does stylish movies,” he added. “It’s one of his big strong points. He can make a movie look good, is very much into visuals.”

Are our readers looking forward to the movie?

[Source: Variety]