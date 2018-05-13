Players Believe That a RAGE 2 Reveal is Happening Tomorrow, Walmart Calls Leaks “Speculative”

Last week, a bunch of listings on Walmart Canada’s website ended up leaking quite a few unannounced games ahead of E3. Bethesda, which was one of the publishers whose games were leaked, played along on Twitter by teasing what many think is a RAGE 2 announcement. Over the weekend, the developer continued to post teaser images and they all have one thing in common: the numbers 5 & 14.

The gaming community is now convinced that a RAGE 2 reveal is happening tomorrow, and quite frankly, we’ll be a little surprised if that’s not the case. Although we still have a month to go before E3, it’s possible that Bethesda will offer a closer look at the game during the event and does plan to pull the curtains tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Walmart has told Vice in a statement that a “glitch” caused the listings to appear online and that the titles are all “speculative.” A note from the company’s Canadian arm reads:

Walmart experienced a technical glitch that allowed certain items to be posted to our website for a short period of time. The items posted were speculative in nature and only game publishers can confirm the announcement of a release. We apologize for any confusion this has caused. Like the gaming community, Walmart looks forward with anticipation to those announcements.

Stay tuned.