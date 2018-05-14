LawBreakers Developer Boss Key Productions is Shutting Down

In a statement made earlier today on Twitter, Cliff Bleszinski announced that Boss Key productions would be shutting down. The company – which made LawBreakers and battle royale title Radical Heights just recently – was founded in 2014, but unfortunately never seemed to gain any traction with the titles it released. In the same statement on Twitter, Bleszinski announced he would be taking some time off from the video games industry.

In the statement (found above), Bleszinski thanked the members of his team for the work they did, both on LawBreakers and Radical Heights. According to him, the reason for the shut down is simply because they couldn’t gain any traction. “LawBreakers was a great game that unfortunately failed to gain traction,” he said, going on to say that despite the generally well-received reception from their battle royale title Radical Heights, it was too little, too late to save the company.

For the full transcript of the statement, you can check out below:

As of today, Boss Key Productions is effectively no more. Four years ago I set out to make a world class video game studio and I hired some of the best talent in the video game industry. They worked tirelessly to product quality products and, while we had our ups and downs, I’d like to think we had fun doing it. LawBreakers was a great game that unfortunately failed to gain traction, and, in a last ditch attempt we scrambled to do our take on the huge battle royale genre with Radical Heights which was well received, however, it was too little too late. As for myself, I’m going to take some time off and reflect. I need to focus on myself and family as well as my Aussie, Teddy, who is slowly fading from us. Videogames will forever be a part of who I am and I hope to make something new again someday, however, I need to withdraw and take this time. To those of you who have supported myself and the studio these last four years, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart and everyone who came to work for me. Please note that servers for Radical Heights will remain up for the near future. Thanks again, Cliff

We’ll have more information on this should it come to light.