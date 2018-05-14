PSA: Fortnite’s Infinity Gauntlet Mode Ends Tomorrow

If you haven’t been able to slide into the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite, you don’t have much longer to do so. Epic Games has announced via its Twitter page that the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup ends tomorrow, so players have been officially warned that their days chasing after people as Thanos are almost gone.

The Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup ends tomorrow… Wield the Gauntlet one last time. pic.twitter.com/003JNY4eQ9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 14, 2018

In the week that the character has been in Fortnite, Thanos has been changed multiple times, done tons of dance moves, and likely caused a lot of anger in firefights. Since the surprising announcement last week, tons of players have likely jumped into the mode and given the Infinity Gauntlet a whirl, taking down players as the Mad Titan in the process. Now, it’s time for the mode to end, and for speculation to resume on what exactly Epic Games has in store next for its ridiculously popular Battle Royale game.

For a brief refresher course on the mode, check out below to find out just exactly what the Infinity Gauntlet mode will offer you:

LIMITED TIME MASHUP: INFINITY GAUNTLET Take down Thanos, equip the Gauntlet and claim Victory!

Mashup Details Early in the match, a meteor will land in the storm safe zone, delivering the Infinity Gauntlet. Any player who uses the Infinity Gauntlet will transform into Thanos. Stats are recorded for this LTM and can be found in the Solo tab. If Thanos is eliminated, the Gauntlet will fall to the ground, free for the taking. If it sits unused for too long, it will disappear until another meteor appears. Last player standing will be the victor!

Thanos Details Ability 1 – A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures. Ability 2 – Thanos flies towards the ground, hitting an area for knockback and damage. Ability 3 – Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that deals damage over time. Ability 4 – A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions. Thanos has both shields and health. When he eliminates another player, his shields regenerate. His health never regenerates. Thanos doesn’t take fall damage. Thanos does not build, use weapons or things like launch pads. He has no need for such petty human devices.

Storm + Map Maximum match length is roughly 15 minutes. The match will start with the storm circle already closing in over the island. The storm does more damage than normal, ticking for 5% health during the first circle and 10% for the rest of the game.

Loot Only Rare, Epic & Legendary weapons will be spawned. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Floor Loot spawns nearly 100% of the time. Launchpad spawn likelihood greatly increased. Harvesting resources doubled. Resources found in loot increased from 30 to 60. Chug Jug, Port-A-Fort, Boogie Bomb, Slurp Juice, Bush, and Remote Explosives drop rate increased. Regular Grenade, Shield & Bandage drop rate lowered.



Fortnite is available now.

[Source: IGN]