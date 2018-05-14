Angry Fortnite Players Keep Calling the Wrong Epic Games

Fortnite-mania is currently taking over the world, with the battle royale version of the game undoubtedly the biggest in recent memory. With that in mind, it stands to reason that while tons of people are playing the game, a lot of them are having problems as well. While most people are calling up Epic Games about their issues, some people are calling up a shop in Ohio that has an unfortunately similar name to the developers of Fortnite.

Epic Loot Games, a hobby shop located in Ohio, has been given a ton of unwanted attention ever since Fortnite exploded into a cultural phenomenon. Hunter Davies, the assistant manager of the store, has taken his fair share of calls from disgruntled gamers that think their tiny Ohio store is actually the makers of Epic Games.

“There are so many calls—pranks, angry gamers, kids who don’t understand why the support doesn’t have a readily available method of contact,” said Davies (via Kotaku). “We started telling them to use the website because they can’t actually talk to anyone on the phone.” Of course, that hasn’t stopped some players from calling in any way, usually to leave some…less than nice messages. “A kid between nine and 16 screamed expletives at me,” Davies told me. “‘Fix your fucking game, fix your servers.’ Then he just hung up on me.”

Mess ups like these will, unfortunately, happen when your store is named so similarly to Epic Games, but the moral is simple: if you happen to call up Epic Loot Games by accident, be nice, and don’t scream at them about servers. You can check out the full story (with more quotes) over at Kotaku, and check out below for a breakdown of the latest Fortnite update:

GAMEPLAY Increased the likelihood of the final circle ending near the outer areas of the map by 25%. Improve the variety of ending scenarios to outside the central region of the map.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that allowed Sprays to camouflage Remote Explosives, Clingers, and Damage Traps.

Fixed building preview not being rotatable when overlapping an existing building while using a controller.

Fixed soccer game effects not playing when scoring ⚽.

Fixed a couple of issues that caused the player camera to position itself under the water in Loot Lake.

Fixed the collision on the tire stacks so players will bounce when walking into them again.

Fixed a hole in Dusty Divot that players could get stuck in.

Fixed an area where players were able to hide under the terrain and damage players from below.

Fixed an issue that caused Turbo Building to not work properly if the player was holding down the build button before switching to build mode.

Fixed a chest at the prison that would be empty upon opening it. UI You can now join the party of players that are already in a match. Party members in-match will appear holographic in the lobby and will give you time and player count updates.

Season 4 topics added to the in-game Battle Pass FAQ. Bug Fixes Removed the loading screen that was displayed when transitioning from the starting island to the Battle Bus.

Fixed the minimap briefly showing the wrong location after being eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused some icons on the UI to misalign after switching in and out of build mode. AUDIO Lowered the volume of Hop Rocks

Fortnite is available now.

[Source: Kotaku]