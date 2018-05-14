Gran Turismo Sales Reach 80 Million

For years, we were able to enjoy awesome racers like MotorStorm and, well, Gran Turismo, of course. Ever since GT6 (2013), PlayStation owners were waiting for a brand new Gran Turismo game, and in October last year Sony released, Gran Turismo Sport. The game received a relatively solid score on Metacritic.

However, the entire GT franchise has been on the market for 20 years and it is showing some impressive figures. Sony Interactive Entertainment officially confirmed that the racing game, developed by Polyphony Digital, topped 80.4 million copies sold since it appear on the gaming scene, back in December, 1997.

“It’s hard to imagine that 80.4 million copies of Gran Turismo have been played during the 20-year history of the franchise,” Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi said. “It makes me really happy to think of the immense amount of time that has been poured into playing our games! I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for the community, as well as our close friends and supporters within the automotive industry. We would like to continue our efforts in achieving the best possible expression and creation of cars and scenery, as well as bringing the highest level of excitement and fun through racing in the years to come.”

So, during its first decade, the racing game has seen four mainline entries and three smaller spin-off or “Prologue” titles, which accounts for 50 million sales. When GT entered its second decade there were three mainline releases, in addition to a PSP installment, all of which accumulated around 30 million sales.

Meanwhile, Sony and Polyphony Digital is keeping racing fans satisfied with a sufficient amount of content and updates for Gran Turismo Sport.

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]