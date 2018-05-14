Persona 5 Tops at 2.2 Million Overall Shipments Worldwide

Hailed as one of the best JRPGs in the past decade, Persona 5 has been a show stealer on both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. That’s why on the latest financial status report presented by Sega (parent company of Atlus), they have reported that a total of 2.2 million total units were shipped worldwide.

Persona 5 was released in Japan 2 years ago, on September 2016. The North American and European was released in April 2017. Last Novermeber 2017, the game already was at a whopping two million shipments.

If you were living under a rock and do not know what Persona 5 is, then here’s an overview down below:

Persona 5 takes place in modern-day Tokyo, and follows the player-named protagonist after his transfer to the fictional Shujin Academy after being put on probation for an assault of which he was falsely accused. During the course of a school year, he and other students awaken to their Persona powers, becoming a group of secret vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves of Hearts who explore the Metaverse, a supernatural realm consisting of the physical manifestation of humanity’s subconscious desires, to change malevolent intent from the hearts of adults. As with previous titles in the series, the party does battle with enemies known as Shadows using physical manifestations of their psyche, called Personas. The game incorporates role-playing and dungeon crawling elements alongside social simulation scenarios.

Persona 5 is available for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

[Source: Gematsu]