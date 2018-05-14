Legendary Composer Nobuo Uemastu Will Work on Final Fantasy VII Remake Soundtrack

Despite the news that the Final Fantasy VII Remake might not see the light of day until 2023, there is some good news that released this week regarding the game. In a recent interview with Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase, he confirmed that the legendary composer Nobuo Uemastu – who also composed the original Final Fantasy VII – would, in fact, be working on the upcoming remake.

A new FFVII Remake interview finally confirms Nobuo Uematsu is involved in the project. He previously stated in late 2015 that he had no involvement at all with it. Good to hear he is returning! 🙂https://t.co/AHxtnM1Ybu — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) May 13, 2018

As many readers might note (and as Twitter user “@RedMakuzawa” mentions), this is a surprising development, as Uematsu has said in the past that he wouldn’t be involved with the remake at all. Regardless of how it came together, the fact that the Final Fantasy VII Remake has gained one of its original team members is no doubt exciting, and the fact that it’s Uematsu who will be coming back just makes it even better.

For a translated look at what Kitase says about working with Uematsu again, check out below (via Siliconera):

Yoshinori Kitase, Producer: “I’ve worked on numerous titles with Uematsu-san, and while I’m currently working on the production of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it’s actually been since Final Fantasy X that I directly worked with Uematsu-san. So when I first went to ask Uematsu-san to come work on the music for the remake, I thought he would give me the cold shoulder since he had already left Square Enix and found success.”

While the remake might not be coming out for some time, Square Enix seems to still be looking for people to join the development team. More on that below:

Thanks to a new job listing seeking planners to work on the game (via Gematsu), we can tell that Square Enix is considering this much more than a normal remake. According to the listing, the company behind the upcoming remake considers this a “new creation” that is not limited to something as simple as a remake. Along with the job listing stating their goal with the game, it also says they are still looking for people to come in as both a “Battle Planner” and “Game Planner,” suggesting that perhaps they are not as far along in development as once thought.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development.