Stardew Valley PS Vita Release will be Hitting the Stores Soon

How soon? How about next week?

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone had posted on the PlayStation Blog and on their official website that Stardew Valley will be released for the PlayStation Vita this month. A lot of players are asking for the Vita port, and publisher Chucklefish gave them what they wanted.

Stardew Valley will be a cross-buy, so if you purchase the game on the PS Vita, you’d automatically get it on the PlayStation 4 as well. And the people who already has the PS4 version of the game will be able to download the PS Vita version as well.

More information on the game available below:

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! Release Date: 22nd May Cross-Buy: Yes, current PS4 owners will also be able to download PS Vita copy 1.3 Update (Multiplayer) Functionality: Won’t be available for PS Vita, but will be coming to PS4, so 1.3 content will be accessible via cross-buy feature

If you like farming simulations as an alternative to all the action-packed games being introduced in the market, then Stardew Valley might be a good pickup for you!