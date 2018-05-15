Borderlands 3 E3 2018 Demo is Not Happening After All

Borderlands 3 Not Making it to E3 2018

Gearbox Software made an honest effort with its Borderlands trilogy. The original game wasn’t exactly God’s gift to gaming, but it had a pretty solid thing. Borderlands 2 simply took things to a whole new level.

On the other hand, their project Battleborn was as a commercial flop, even though it had all the essentials of a decent multiplayer shooter with some cool MOBA elements thrown in.

Still, whatever you may thing about Gearbox Software, you cannot deny they’ve made an impact with the Borderlands shooter series. It was one of those games you could enjoy in co-op just as well as you could enjoy it in single-player. Superb art direction, brilliant characters and utterly delicious humor thrown in for good measure.

So, what’s next for Gearbox? Well, we’ve had several confirmations in the past that the development studio is focused on Borderlands 3.

While details remain scarce, there’s no doubt that the next Borderlands game is in the works. Unfortunately, if you were expecting to learn more come E3 2018, well, that’s not gonna happen. Yesterday, a Gearbox rep announced to journalists that there won’t be a Borderlands 3 E3 2018 demo. Damn and blast!

Even so, Gearbox Software is supposedly going to have other titles on display during the conference, which starts next month.

[Source: Shacknews.com]