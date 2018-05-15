Hack-and-Slash RPG Die for Valhalla! Launching Later This Month

Independent developers Monster Couch have announced today that their upcoming hack-and-slash RPG Die for Valhalla! will launch in just two weeks. The game will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 29. Die for Valhalla!, which centers around a supernatural maiden with the ability to possess and take control of various heroes and monsters, features a single-player story as well as multiplayer and co-op, so players of any kind should be able to jump in with no problem.

When players start the game, they’ll have to help the Vikings save their world by taking down enemies in 2D battles and exploring a procedurally generated world. Permadeath is an option in this game as well, so hardcore players looking for a challenge will also be able to sink their teeth into this with no problem. For more information on the upcoming Die for Valhalla!, check out below for a brief overview of the game and a list of its features:

Die For Valhalla! challenges you to a quest through strange lands where Norse mythology collides with Lovecraftian mythos! You are a spirit of war – a Valkyrie. Your role is to help Vikings save their world. You will explore a procedurally generated world, fight in arcade 2D battles and experience a lighthearted story that breaks the fourth wall and makes fun of traditional assumptions about games and Vikings. Permadeath is there if you like your games to taste like hardcore but you can also go for the more relaxed difficulty. KEY FEATURES An action-packed hybrid of roguelike and arcade beat ‘em up

Unique possession mechanic

10+ Viking clans

7 Viking classes

80 skills for levelling up

Deathmatch & Survival challenges

Single-Player, Multiplayer, Co-Op

Die for Valhalla! will launch on May 29, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.