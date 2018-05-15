Wang Yi Gets to Use Her Emei Piercers Again in This Dynasty Warriors 9 DLC Trailer

Koei Tecmo has finally published the gameplay trailer for the third and last new weapon added in the upcoming Dynasty Warriors 9 additional weapon DLC pack. In this video, we see that Wang Yi is using the Emei Piercers.

Wang Yi is a female warrior and tactician who serves the Kingdom of Wei, and she was noted to have a huge grudge against Ma Chao who murdered her family in a rampage. When Wang Yi made her series debut in Dynasty Warriors 7 Xtreme Legends, she wielded Trishula, a pair of large sais that was originally planned to be one of the DLC weapons for Dynasty Warriors 7 but was later scrapped before being finally given to her in the game’s expansion.

Later on, in Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires, Wang Yi’s main weapon got re-assigned to Emei Piercers, which used to be a DLC weapon in the original release. Although much smaller than the Trishula, Emei Piercers also turned out to fit Wang Yi’s fighting style which is agile and capable of dealing fatal strikes on her enemies.

However, when Dynasty Warriors 9 was launched worldwide last February, Wang Yi didn’t retain either of her main weapons and ended up having to share Sun Shangxiang’s Chakram Wheels. When the Emei Piercers have been added to the game, it will have more available attacks when it’s equipped by Wang Yi, although it still wouldn’t change her Musou attacks, as with the other DLC weapons.

Wang Yi’s Emei Piercers round up the content of the additional weapon DLC pack for Dynasty Warriors 9, which also includes Zhang He‘s Claws and Xu Shu‘s Fencing Sword (aka. Sword and Hook). This DLC pack will be finally released next Thursday on May 17, 2018.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]