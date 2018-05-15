F1 2018 Launches Later This Year, Features Expanded Career Mode and More

Great news for racing fans today, as Codemasters and publisher Deep Silver has announced today that F1 2018, the follow up to last year’s F1 2017, will launch worldwide on August 24, 2018. The game, which aims to keep giving fans the most realistic F1 experience they can get, will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. Included in the 2018 iteration of the game is an expanded career mode, a new lineup of classic F1 cars, and much more.

“We were delighted by the reception that the highly-acclaimed F1 2017 game received, and are extremely excited to be able to further build on such a strong starting point with F1 2018,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters. “Over the past few years we have engaged heavily with our fan-base to understand what is important to them, and we cannot wait to unveil more details on features we know our fans will love.”

“Career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before, with the return of a highly requested feature back into the franchise. We are also adding more classic cars, again listening to our fans as to which of the historical F1 cars they would most like to virtually drive next. Outside of those headline additions, there are many other great enhancements to be revealed before the game launches.” said Jeal.

Not only will F1 2018 feature all of the official teams, drivers, and circuits of the 2018 season but will be adding an entirely new lineup of cars, as well as the promise of bringing back a highly requested fan-feature back into the game. There’s not too much time between now and August, so expect more news on the upcoming game as it gets closer to its release date.

F1 2018 will launch on August 24, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.