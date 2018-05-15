New PlayStation Plus Pack Available for TERA

If you play TERA on the PlayStation 4 AND have a PlayStation Plus subscription, there’s a nifty free gift for you in the PlayStation Store. A new Tera PlayStation Plus pack is now available, and it’s absolutely free for PS Plus subscribers.

This PS Plus pack includes the following:

Shadowmare (shown above) – a spectral mount with a Movement Speed of 280;

a Blue Baseball Cap; and

15 days of elite status, which includes special account benefits such as double XP and fast travel. (Seriously, fast travel is the only way to travel.)

Only one TERA character can claim the items in the bundle. However, the elite status is applied account-wide.

This bundle is exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It’s also only available until June 12, 2018. If you’ve even thought about trying out TERA, it can’t hurt to snag this little bundle of joy anyway, right?

Haven’t checked out TERA yet? Here’s the PlayStation Store description:

TERA is a new breed of MMO, blending True Action Combat with the vast game world and deep social interactions of a role-playing game. In TERA, you aim, dodge, and time your attacks for an intense and rewarding tactical combat experience. TERA’s expansive content is totally free to play, from character creation all the way to level 65 and beyond. True. Action. Combat—Experience an MMO with non-stop, pulse pounding action. In TERA, it’s your skill and positioning that determine whether you live or die in battle. Vast Fantasy World—Embark on thousands of quests in a game world rich in history and lore, fighting a myriad of monster types across a variety of landscapes such as arid deserts, icy tundras, sweltering jungles, and many, many more.

[Source: PlayStation Store]