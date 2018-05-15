PlayStation Store Global Update – May 15, 2018

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Dark Souls Remastered ($39.99)(out 5-24)

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 5-25)

Detroit: Become Human Standard Edition ($59.99)(out 5-25)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle ($44.99)(out 5-29)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 ($13.49)(out 5-25)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition ($19.79)(out 5-25)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection ($39.99)(out 5-29)

PSVR Games

Apex Construct Demo (Free)

PS4 Demos

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City

OnRush Beta

PS4 Games

Animal Super Squad ($9.99/PS+ $8.99)

Assemblance: Oversight ($9.99)

Azure Reflections ($17.49)

Dragon’s Crown Pro ($49.99)

Forgotten Anne ($19.99)

GoNNER ($9.99)

Grim Legends Collection ($35.99)

Horizon Chase Turbo ($)

Laser League ($14.99)

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time ($49.99)

Monster Slayers ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Omensight ($19.99)

Reverie ($12.99)

Subaeria ($14.99)

Tera: PS+ Pack (Free for PS+)

Walden, a game ($18.99)

Welcome to Hanwell ($19.99)

Wizard of Legend ($15.99/PS+ $14.39)

World of Tanks: Freedom Edition ($59.99)

World of Tanks: Independence (Free)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2018 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack (May)(Free for PS+)

Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters ($14.99)

Cities: Skylines – Radio Station Pack ($7.99)

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE – Circus Pack ($4.99)

FINAL FANTASY XV – King’s Knight Sticker Set (Free)

FINAL FANTASY XV – King’s Knight Tee (Free)

FINAL FANTASY XV – Memories of KING’S KNIGHT (Free)

Redout: Back to Earth Pack ($9.99)

World of Tanks DLC ($12.99 and up to $59.99)

