Latest PlayStation Store Spotlight Sale Focuses on Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

The latest spotlight sale on the PlayStation Store has begun, and this time around, it’s focusing on Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. Players who are late to the party and haven’t tried it yet will be able to save upwards of 35% on the games Standard or Deluxe Edition. The sale is currently on now and will run until Tuesday, May 22 on 8 am PDT.

Here’s what you’ll find with this latest PlayStation Store Spotlight Sale:

Spotlight Sale: Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (USD) Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – $41.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Deluxe Edition – $55.99

For those unaware, the Deluxe Edition of the game comes packed with the full game, two future expansions that promise to add hours of gameplay, an equipment package, and the Cat King’s Claw item. All things considered, it’s not a bad price if you plan on playing the game and both expansions, so make sure to jump on the deal if you’ve been looking to pick up the game.

For more on Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, make sure to check out our review of the new title. Check out a snippet below:

Ni no Kuni II is pure magic. It consistently surpassed my expectations, being bigger than I could have imagined. New pieces were constantly fitting themselves into place, and just when I thought the puzzle was complete, the border would expand. More than 40 hours later, the edges were still unfolding, both in narrative revelations and expanding gameplay capabilities. It’s easy to get lost in every face of this perfectly-paced multifaceted gem. I felt welcomed into Evan’s kingdom of Evermore, and I made it my new home as I took part in the unfolding adventure. Ni no Kuni II is a near-perfect RPG and deserves every bit of the attention that it demands.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is available now.