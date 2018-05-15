PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of May 15, 2018

The Golden Week Sale and May the 4th sale are behind us, but never fear, there are more great games to check out this week. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week. New this week is the Pub Party Sale,which ends on 5/22 at 8AM PDT.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

Pub Party Sale

PS4 Games Agents of Mayhem $7.49

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle $11.99 ($7.99)

Baja: Edge of Control HD $11.99 ($5.99)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar $20.99 ($14.99)

Constructor $15.99 ($11.99)

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death $15.99 ($7.99)

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition $8.99 ($2.99)

Darksiders Warmastered Edition $5.99 ($1.99)

Dead Island Definitive Collection $15.99 ($11.99)

Dead Island Definitive Edition $5.99

Dead Island: Retro Revenge $2.49

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition $5.99

Deadlight: Director’s Cut $5.99 ($4.49)

de Blob $7.99 ($3.99)

de Blob 2 $20.99 ($14.99)

Destroy All Humans! $6.99 ($2.99)

Destroy All Humans! 2 $6.99 (2.99)

DiRT 4 $14.99

DiRT Rally $11.99

DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle $13.99

Dreamfall Chapters $13.99 ($11.99)

ELEX $35.99 ($23.99)

F1 2017 $14.99

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut $4.49 ($1.49)

Homefront: The Revolution $7.49

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ $13.99 ($9.99)

Legend of Kay Anniversary $8.99($2.99)

Lock’s Quest $5.99 ($1.99)

Metro 2033 Redux $4.99

Metro: Last Light Redux $4.99

Metro Redux $7.49

Micro Machines World Series $7.49

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore $8.99 ($2.99)

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil $5.87

Rad Rodgers $15.99 ($13.99)

Red Faction $4.49 ($1.49)

Red Faction II $4.49 ($1.49)

Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition $6.99 ($4.99)

Rogue Stormers $5.99 ($1.99)

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle $7.49 ($2.49)

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell $10.49 ($7.49)

Sine Mora EX $5.99 ($1.99)

The Dwarves $11.99 ($3.99)

The Raven Remastered $23.99 ($20.99)

This is the Police $6.99 ($2.99)

This War of Mine: The Little Ones $4.99

Titan Quest $23.99 ($20.99) PS3 Games

F1 2014 $4.99

F1 Race Stars $4.99

GRID 2 $7.49

GRID 2 Reloaded $9.99

GRID Autosport $7.49

Toybox Turbos $3.74

All Deals

PS4 Games 100ft Robot Golf $4.99 ($3.99)

Adult Swim Games Starter Pack $19.99 ($15.99)

Azure Reflections $17.49

Battleship $5.99 ($4.49)

Bleed Completed Bundle $13.99

Boggle $4.99 ($3.99)

Brawlhalla Founders Pack $16.99 ($14.99)

Broforce $5.09 ($3.74)

Butcher – Special Edition Bundle $6.49 ($5.19)

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus $5.99 ($4.49)

Citizens of Earth $5.99 ($4.49)

Dandara $9.74

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition $3.99 ($2.99)

Death Road to Canada $11.99

EA Sports UFC 3 $44.99 ($38.99)

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition $59.99 ($51.99)

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle $34.99

For Honor $19.79

For Honor Deluxe Edition $23.09

For Honor Gold Edition $32.99

GoNNER $6.99

Gorogoa $11.99

Grand Theft Auto V $35.99 ($29.99)

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card $43.31

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $49.29

Grow Home $3.99 ($3.19)

Grow Up $4.99 ($3.99)

GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Cash Card $59.99

GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card $98.99

GTAV: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card $74.39

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle $44.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition $14.79

Hob $13.99 ($11.99)

Human Fall Flat $7.49 ($5.99)

Iconoclasts $16.99 ($14.99)

INFERNIUM $18.74 ($16.24)

Island Flight Simulator $8.99 ($7.99)

Just Dance 2018 $29.99

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition $31.99 ($27.99)

Kingdom: New Lands $11.24

Kona $9.99 ($7.99)

Last Day of June $13.99 ($11.99)

Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers $4.99 ($2.99)

Megaton Rainfall $9.91 ($8.95)

Monopoly Family Fun Pack $7.99

Monopoly Plus $7.49 ($5.99)

Nidhogg 2 $10.49 ($8.99)

One More Dungeon $6.79 ($6.39)

Perfect Angle $6.99 ($4.99)

Raging Justice $13.49

Rememoried $10.49 ($8.99)

Risk $5.99 ($4.49)

Risk Urban Assault $5.99 ($4.49)

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle $29.99 ($23.99)

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered $11.99

Scrabble $5.99 ($4.49)

Screencheat $4.94 ($3.74)

SEGA Genesis Classics $26.99

Solitaire $3.99 ($2.99)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition $44.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew $19.99

Steep – Winter Games Edition $29.99

Steep – Winter Games Gold Edition $39.99

Suicide Guy $6.39 ($5.99)

Sundered $11.99 ($9.99)

Super Mega Baseball $9.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Syberia 3 $24.99

Tacoma $15.99 ($14.99)

Tembo The Badass Elephant $5.99 ($4.49)

Tetris Ultimate $4.99 ($3.99)

The Crew $9.89

The Crew Ultimate Edition $14.99

The Deadly Tower of Monsters $5.99 ($4.49)

The Disney Afternoon Collection $7.99 ($5.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition $23.09

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition $20.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division $19.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition $31.49

Tyra: Chains of Valhalla $9.89

Ultimate Chicken Horse $10.49 ($8.99)

Undertale $11.99 ($10.49)

UNO $4.99 ($3.99)

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Gold Editions Bundle $49.99

Watch Dogs 1 + 2 Standard Editions Bundle $30.09

Watch Dogs 2 $19.79

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition $25.19

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition $39.99

XCOM 2 $19.79

XCOM 2 Collection $49.99

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $24.74

ZOMBI $6.99 ($4.99) PS3 Games Blue-Collar Astronaut $4.99 ($1.99)

DuckTales: Remastered $5.99 ($4.49)

Dustforce $3.99 ($2.99)

Monopoly Plus $5.49 ($3.99)

Risk $3.99 ($2.99)

Risk Urban Assault $5.99 ($4.49)

Super Mega Baseball $9.99 PS Vita Games Citizens of Earth $5.99 ($4.49)

Guacamelee! $5.99 ($2.99)

Iconoclasts $16.99 ($14.99)

Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers $4.99 ($2.99)

One More Dungeon $6.79 ($6.39)

Rollers of the Realm $3.99 ($2.99)

The Caligula Effect: Deluxe Digital Bundle $14.99

Undertale $11.99 ($10.49)

