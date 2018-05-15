RAGE 2 Official Gameplay Trailer, Screens and Details Released

Okay, Bethesda’s back, everyone, and, no, it’s not Fallout, if you can believe it. They’ve been teasing us for the past few days with hints, tweets and whatnot. Now, we finally have something concrete. That’s right, Bethesda Softworks gave us a two-minute glimpse of some insane FPS action, in their upcoming game, RAGE 2. Check it out above.

While they didn’t go into too much detail regarding gameplay and plot, they did outline a few basic facets of, what they refer to as, “a new first-person shooterverse.”

In RAGE 2, you’ll dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. You can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world mayhem and id Software, gods of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage.

In the year 2185, humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!

That’s about all we have for now, folks. Look, I openly admit that the ridiculous announcement teaser they released yesterday didn’t convince me at all. You can watch that one here.

Still, the gameplay looks way better. So, thanks Bethesda. You piqued my interest.

The RAGE 2 release date is set for 2019. You can expect the game to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The Bethesda Softworks’ pre-E3 2018 showcase is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 pm PT.