The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker Launches Early June on PS4

Earlier today, D’Avekki Studios announced that their Lovecraftian FMV murder mystery game The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker will be releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next month on June 5. The game puts players in the shoes of a psychiatrist who, through various interviews with unusual patients, must try and solve the murder of the recently deceased Doctor Dekker.

Not only is the game a (Full Motion Video), but it’s also actually the official Guinness World Record holder for most Full Motion Video in a video game, clocking in with 7 hours, 11 minutes, and 58 seconds of actual footage in the title. Players on the console versions of the game will either be able to utilize a new questioning system or use an on-screen keyboard to type anything they like, with the game also supporting touch screen input for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One apps, respectively.

For more on the upcoming The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, check out below:

In The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, YOU are a psychiatrist, trying to solve a murder whilst treating the unusual patients of the recently deceased Doctor Dekker. Ask any questions and collect the evidence as you uncover the identity of the randomly generated murderer whilst figuring out how to fix the chaos left behind. The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker is a Lovecraftian FMV murder mystery, which gives players full freedom to question suspects by typing their own questions or by picking from a predetermined list. FMV – 1600+ full screen HD video responses. RANDOM MURDERER – Chosen at the start of the game to combat spoilers. FREE TEXT INPUT – Ask whatever you want, type questions, phrases or just keywords.

TOUCHSCREEN INPUT – Utilise Nintendo Switch touchscreen support and PS4 Second Screen or Xbox app for faster free text input. SUGGESTED QUESTIONS – A new predetermined question system optimised for console. MULTIPLE ENDINGS – Find out whodunit, and what happens to you and your patients… MULTIPLE STORIES – 6 main suspects and 5 side-quests inc. John Guilor (Contradiction) REDESIGNED UI – View evidence, make notes, watch replays, and see your question history, now optimised for each console. GUINNESS WORLD RECORD – ‘Most Full Motion Video (FMV) in a videogame’ with 7 hours, 11 minutes and 58 seconds.

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker will launch on June 5, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.