Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS Finally Has a Release Date

Famitsu, one of the largest Japanese gaming news media, has just posted a preview article for Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS (also known there as ANUBIS: Zone of the Enders – M∀RS), which confirms the game’s final release date in Japan on September 6.

Right at the same time, Konami Europe also confirmed that this game will also be released in the region on the exact same day as Japan. Unlike Zone of the Enders HD Collection which was released for last-gen consoles including PS3, this game is just a remaster of The 2nd Runner and won’t include the first game. However, M∀RS will add even more new content including the highly anticipated VR mode that will be available on PlayStation VR.

You can watch the comparison trailer published by Konami last March which compared M∀RS with the original PS2 release and the aforementioned HD Collection on PS3. The European press release has a full list of new features added in Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS, which you can read right below:

Optional “Pro Mode” controller setup allows for faster selection of sub-weapons to help engage in rapid-fire combat

“Very Easy” difficulty setting offers an alternative option for players who wish to enjoy the cinematic experience of the game’s story or are new to VR

Various training modules and a mini-map

Additional VR content for an even more captivating experience:

3D Hangar: Interact with Jehuty in VR

Interact with Jehuty in VR 3D Model Viewer : Explore various refined 3D models in full 360 degrees

: Explore various refined 3D models in full 360 degrees Cinematic Theater: After completing the game, unlock the ability to re-watch any story sequence with the option to view cut-scenes in full VR

Finally, it has also been announced that Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS will be released first in North America, which will see the game releasing two days earlier from Europe and even Japan on September 4. A 4K and VR demo version will be also available soon at PlayStation Store.

[Source: Konami via Famitsu]