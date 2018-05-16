Official Battlefield V Reveal Set for Next Week

Earlier today, comedian and host of the Daily Show Trevor Noah announced on Twitter that he would be hosting the official reveal of the upcoming Battlefield V. The reveal, which is scheduled to take place on May 23, promises to fill in players with tons of information about the upcoming Battlefield title, including information about the game itself, the new setting of the game, and much more. The reveal will take place on May 23 at 1 pm PT, and will be streamed via Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and can also be found on the Battlefield website.

#ad The rumors are true (rumors that I started, but still…) I will be hosting the @Battlefield Live Reveal on Wed, May 23rd. Catch it streaming live on the #Battlefield YouTube. V EXCITING! pic.twitter.com/7B3fpTpQ6x — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 16, 2018

Despite knowing that the game will likely take place sometime during World War II, we still don’t know too much about the game. Over on the Battlefield Blog, the studio behind the game revealed a handful of things that players will be able to uncover once the reveal is underway. Alongside general information about the game, EA Dice also promises to show off unseen multiplayer moments, gameplay changes, and much more. For a look at ten things you’ll be able to see when Battlefield V is revealed next week, check out below:

1. A New Battlefield… It’s a brand-new experience and still everything you love about Battlefield – where every fight is different and brought to life across unexpected theatres of war. Discover the new challenges that will change war forever. 2. …in a New Setting Battlefield 1 gave players the definitive World War 1 experience that brought the dawn of all-out war to life. But the next Battlefield happens on another frontline. The live reveal will give players the first look at DICE’s immersive portrayal of the new setting. 3. Info Straight from the Developers Behind Battlefield V Come for Trevor Noah, stay for the developers. Hear from DICE team members Oskar Gabrielson, the head of DICE Stockholm, Andreas Morell, senior producer, Lars Gustavsson, creative director, and Daniel Berlin, design director, as they fill you in on their Battlefield V vision. 4. Unseen Multiplayer Moments You can of course expect large-scale multiplayer in the next Battlefield – but Battlefield V takes it to the next level. Prepare for multiplayer that spans multiple maps and modes, meaning you’ll experience more varied and exciting Battlefield moments. 5. Unmatched Sights and Sounds Battlefield has always been about high-fidelity immersion, and Battlefield V isn’t any different. Tune in, and you’ll be among the first to hear and see the stunning environments that you’ll soon be playing within. 6. New Modes and Experiences A player-favorite from Battlefield 1, Operations have given you the chance to take epic journeys across several maps. Will this teamplay-focused experience be in the next Battlefield? You’ll know if you watch the live reveal! 7. Gameplay Changes While we don’t want to scoop our own reveal, you can bet your favorite Battlefield 1 weapon that exciting gameplay changes are coming. Because of this, we suggest not even blinking during the Battlefield V Live Reveal. 8. Trevor Noah The comedian and host of the The Daily Show is not only a gamer, but a defender of video gaming. Funny, smart, and loves video games? We couldn’t think of a better person to host our live reveal then this South African legend. 9. The Return of War Stories DICE believes in both all-out multiplayer and single player, and the live reveal will have more info on the returning fan-favorite War Stories. Prepare for untold, compelling narratives in a new setting. 10. Answers to All the Speculation The recent Battlefield Easter Egg chase has turned much of the community into sleepless sleuths. Is your whiteboard covered in Morse code? Is your search history full of white horses? How close were you to the truth of Battlefield V? It’s time to find out.

Are you excited for Battlefield V? Let us know in the comments!