BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Data Mining may Reveal the Remaining DLC Characters

Arc System Works’ BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle‘s open beta has just recently ended, but it may seem like more unrevealed information has shown up from data mining the beta demo. Audio files such as the announcer’s voices signify that the following characters will round up the game’s full roster:

Izayoi

Nine the Phantom

Mai Natsume

Mitsuru Kirijo

Akihiko Sanada

Labrys

Merkava

Yuzuriha

Mika

Asuka

Yumi

The first nine characters are expectedly the remaining three characters that come from BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, and Under Night In-Birth respectively. But the unexpected ones are the latter two characters. When speaking about Asuka and Yumi, Marvelous’ Senran Kagura definitely comes to mind.

Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, it wouldn’t be strange to see them appearing in 2D fighting games, especially considering that another Senran Kagura character Homura was added into the roster of Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines’ Infinite Duel.

As a reminder, here is the list of 20 characters that will be available at launch.

From BlazBlue: Ragna the Bloodedge, Jin Kisaragi, Noel Vermillion, Rachel Alucard, Iron Tager, Nu -No.13-, Hazama, Makoto Nanaya, Azrael, Es

From Persona 4 Arena: Yu Narukami, Yosuke Hanamura, Chie Satonaka, Yukiko Amagi

From Under Night In-Birth: Hyde, Linne, Waldstein, Gordeau

From RWBY: Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee

And here are the DLC characters that have been officially known as of the latest character reveal batch:

From BlazBlue: Platinum the Trinity, Jubei, Hakumen

From Persona 4 Arena: Kanji Tatsumi, Aigis/Aegis, Naoto Shirogane

From Under Night In-Birth: Orie, Carmine, Vatista

From RWBY: Blake Belladonna, Yang Xiao Long

Note that Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long can be obtained as free post-launch DLC for everyone, and the first DLC pack characters Platinum, Kanji, and Orie will be also available for free to those who pre-ordered the game.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be released first in Japan and Asia on May 31, in North America on June 5, and in Europe later this Summer.

[Source: Twitter]