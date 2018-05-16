Cross-Play Podcast Episode #6: Warmind and Peace

Cross-Play episode six is live! The Cross-Play Podcast brings you the greatest collaborative podcast between PSLS and Game Revolution writers, crossing boundaries of game preferences and even platforms. This week, dueling minds go to war over Destiny 2: Warmind, the latest expansion for Destiny 2. Does it fix the game, or is it still a big problem? If you’ve read my review you know how I feel, but you might be surprised what the Game Revolution side thinks of it.

The Cross-Play Podcast sees worlds collide as PlayStation LifeStyle and our sister site Game Revolution come together to talk about what we all do best: games. In the sixth episode, we talk about whether Destiny 2 should implement matchmaking for solo players that aren’t part of groups or not. When we recorded, we had only had the RAGE 2 announcement. Did our guesses match up to the gameplay reveal that came the next day? That conversation cascades into talk about E3, including what Bethesda might show, what Sony has confirmed they’ll be showing, and Square Enix’s presence.

In the next episode, we’ll probably be talking about the death of Vita physical games and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which is getting revealed this week!

This episode of the Cross-Play Podcast features PSLS Editor-in-Chief Cameron Teague and Senior Editor Chandler Wood joined by GR’s Executive Editor Paul Tamburro and Lead Editor Jason Faulkner, with us covering the biggest releases of the past couple of weeks along with the biggest gaming news. Listen to the podcast with SoundCloud and YouTube below. We have iTunes and Spotify versions set to follow in the very near future:



