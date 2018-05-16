New Fortnite Patch is Out Now, Includes New Weapon and Health Item

After some brief downtime last night, Epic Games has announced that the 4.2 patch for Fortnite is officially out, and it includes a whole slew of new stuff. The latest update to the wildly popular free-to-play shooter not only adds the inclusion of a new burst Assault Rifle to the game but also includes a new item for players to heal themselves with.

Check out the full Fortnite 4.2 patch notes below: